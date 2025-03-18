Judge James E. Boasberg is probing President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) over hundreds of illegal alien gang members who were deported using the Alien Enemies Act. Boasberg ordered a temporary halt to such deportations while the flights, bound for El Salvador, were already underway.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to begin deporting hundreds of illegal alien gang members with Tren de Aragua and the MS-13 gangs — both of which are now designated as terrorist organizations.

The left-wing American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Soros-linked Democracy Forward sued the Trump administration to stop the deportations on behalf of five illegal aliens accused of being gang members — though planes of nearly 300 gang members had already taken off for El Salvador.

Boasberg, appointed by former President Barack Obama, issued a temporary restraining order blocking Trump from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport illegal alien gang members and now wants to know why and how the gang members ultimately ended up in El Salvador.

After a hearing on Monday, Boasberg said he wants information from the DOJ regarding the deportation flights, including when the planes departed the United States, when they exited U.S. airspace, and how many of the illegal aliens on the flights were being deported solely because of the Alien Enemies Act.

Boasberg said the DOJ must provide the information by Wednesday around noon.

Already, Trump officials said the deportation flights were carried out despite Boasberg’s order because the planes were no longer in U.S. airspace and therefore could not be turned around.

