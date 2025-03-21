President Donald Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan says the federal government’s policy of providing birthright citizenship to the United States-born children of illegal aliens, known as “anchor babies,” is a “magnet for more illegal immigration.”

During a panel discussion at the New College of Florida this week, Homan was asked about the impact of the government’s birthright citizenship policy and how the Supreme Court should rule on the issue.

“Well, I’ll say this: It’s an enticement, it’s a magnet for more illegal immigration,” Homan said.

In particular, Homan pointed to the massive influx of illegal alien family units that arrived under the Obama administration who were subsequently authorized to be deported after failing to legitimately claim asylum.

“… we had hundreds of family units that were ordered removed by the judge. The Obama administration approved this and ordered us to deport them. We went looking for them, 44 percent of these family units, the mother has already had a U.S. citizen child or was pregnant with a U.S. citizen child,” Homan revealed:

Despite all the hate that’s out there and people attacking this, that is a driver of illegal immigration. [Emphasis added]

As one of his first executive orders, Trump ended the nation’s birthright citizenship policy affording American citizenship to the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens. Now, the case is headed to the Supreme Court to be decided.

Homan said it is important for the Supreme Court to “decide the right way” on the issue.

“I think the Supreme Court finally needs to answer that question. Now, I’m not a lawyer, but I can read. I don’t think it’s clear that an illegal alien that has a child in this country is automatically a U.S. citizen,” he said.

The Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) filed an amicus brief in the cases, stating that the 14th Amendment is clear in that birthright citizenship was never intended for the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens.

“This Court has held that only children born in the United States to parents who, at the time, were permitted to reside in the United States are citizens at birth by virtue of the Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment,” IRLI lawyers wrote to the Supreme Court.

Researchers with the Center for Immigration Studies estimate that about 225,000 to 250,000 anchor babies are delivered to illegal alien parents every year — accounting for about seven percent of all U.S. births in 2023.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.