Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) on Friday appeared to be annoyed with comments from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

While delivering speeches on Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez told listeners, “We need a Democratic Party that fights harder for us too,” Fox News reported.

In response, Fetterman shared a screenshot of an Axios story highlighting her comments, then added his own statement.

“Fight ‘harder’—a stunt that would have harmed millions and plunged us into chaos. We kept our government open. Deal with it,” he wrote:

Social media users shared their reactions to her statement and his response, one person writing, “To be honest, you can fight as hard as you want but you will never outrun the debt and waste. Immediate, decisive action has to be taken to correct course.”

“I’m in PA, if Fetterman walks away from the corrupt Dem party I will vote for him next time,” someone else commented, while another person said, “The Democrats fight harder to ruin our country. They only enrich themselves.”

The Fox report noted that Fetterman and some of his fellow Democrats recently voted to “overcome a procedural hurdle, which cleared the way for the chamber to vote on a government funding measure to avoid a partial government shutdown.”

“Nine Democrats and one Independent joined with Republicans to end debate and proceed to a final vote on the continuing resolution (CR) to avert a shutdown,” Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye reported.

Following the cloture vote, Fetterman and many other Democrats voted against passing the funding measure that eventually did pass, Fox said, adding that “Ocasio-Cortez had urged senators to vote against cloture and against the measure.”

A recent CNN poll showed that Ocasio-Cortez was found to “best reflect the core values” of the Democrat Party, Breitbart News reported on Monday.

The outlet said, “The CNN poll also revealed the Democrat party’s favorability among Americans has reached a ‘record low’ of 29 percent, ‘fueled in part by dimming views from its own frustrated supporters.'”

In January, then President-elect Donald Trump called Fetterman a “commonsense person” after the two met at his Mar-a-Lago home, per Breitbart News.

“He’s not liberal or conservative. He’s just a commonsense person, which is beautiful,” Trump stated.