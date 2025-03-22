President Donald Trump is urging Wisconsin residents to vote early as the extremely consequential State Supreme Court election quickly approaches.

In a post Friday on Truth Social, Trump noted the election is on April 1st and early voting is underway. He then highlighted the stark differences between the candidates:

Brad Schimel is running against Radical Left Liberal Susan Crawford, who has repeatedly given child molesters, rapists, women beaters, and domestic abusers ‘light’ sentences. She is the handpicked voice of the Leftists who are out to destroy your State, and our Country — And if she wins, the Movement to restore our Nation will bypass Wisconsin. All Voters who believe in Common Sense should GET OUT TO VOTE EARLY for Brad Schimel. By turning out and VOTING EARLY, you will be helping to Uphold the Rule of Law, Protect our Incredible Police, Secure our Beloved Constitution, Safeguard our Inalienable Rights, and PRESERVE LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL.

The president ended his post by stating, “SO IMPORTANT – PLEASE GET OUT AND VOTE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The election is between conservative former Wisconsin Attorney General and Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel and Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford, Breitbart News reported on March 7.

While speaking with the outlet exclusively, conservative activist Scott Presler said, “I tried to warn people in 2023, and here is what I’m saying now: if Wisconsinites don’t pay attention to this race, history is going to repeat itself, and you’re going to have this court stay under Democrat control.”

Crawford has been called an “extreme abortion activist, not an impartial judge” in mailers that were recently sent to Wisconsin voters, according to Breitbart News.

The outlet’s Katherine Hamilton further detailed the issues at stake:

The 2025 race follows a blowout Wisconsin Supreme Court election in 2023, in which liberal-leaning Janet Protasiewicz beat conservative candidate Dan Kelly and flipped the balance of the court 4-3 majority liberal. While conservatives have the chance to take back the majority once more with the retirement of liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, Democrats view the battle as a chance to push policy and redraw legislative maps that could ultimately lose Republicans two U.S. House seats and help them close in on the Republicans’ slim majority. Like every election since the Supreme Court overturned the invented federal right to abortion in 2022, Democrats and left-leaning media are largely framing the election as another referendum on abortion. When Roe v. Wade was struck down, Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion restriction went into effect, but was put on hold in December 2023 and is expected to come before the state’s high court later this year.

Crawford’s campaign has received backing from leftist mega donors, including billionaire George Soros, per Breitbart News.

“Crawford is also endorsed by various far-left groups, like the pro-abortion EMILY’s List and Planned Parenthood, as well as sheriffs who have defied ICE,” the report said.

The outlet noted on March 12 that Trump won the swing state’s 10 electoral votes in November, and “A new Marquette poll shows Wisconsin residents closely divided on Trump with 51 percent disapproving and 48 percent approving.”

“Next month’s election for a seat on the state’s Supreme Court could give a clearer picture of how Wisconsin voters view the president’s first 100 days and may impact whether Trump will continue to have Republican majorities in Washington,” the article read.