President Donald Trump is playing hardball with Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, and the American people overwhelmingly support Trump ensuring America’s interests come first.

According to polling conducted by ScriptLabs and exclusively obtained by Breitbart, an overwhelming majority of Americans expressed concern with the impact of forcing U.S. companies to completely end business relationships in Venezuela.

Seventy-five percent of respondents agreed that American companies should be allowed to operate in Venezuela to maintain energy supply and keep energy costs low for U.S. consumers. Seventy-five percent also agreed that forcing American companies out of Venezuela will allow China and Iran to control their oil production, tightening global supply and driving prices higher for American consumers and businesses. And 77% agreed that allowing China to increase its control of Venezuela’s oil economy would pose a direct threat to U.S. national security.

Trump has taken several steps to ensure leverage in America’s relationship with Venezuela, including threatening to halt American business operations in Venezuela.

In late February Trump gave energy giant Chevron one month to wind down its operations in Venezuela, a massive blow to the cash-strapped nation.

The U.S. and Venezuela subsequently battled over whether the South American nation would accept repatriation flights of Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members, and Trump responded to Venezuela’s refusal to accept its citizens by shipping Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members to El Salvador’s mega-prison, a massive blow to Madura’s political standing at home.

Venezuela announced Saturday it had reached an agreement with Washington to accept additional deportation flights from the United States. The flights were suspended last month when President Donald Trump claimed Venezuela had not lived up to its promises, and Caracas subsequently said it would no longer accept the flights.

Just days prior, reports indicate Trump’s administration is considering extending Chevron’s license in Venezuela.