Texas: Three Illegal Immigrants Charged for Deadly Drunk-Driving Crash

Three illegal migrants were charged in Arlington, Texas, in connection to a deadly drunk-driving crash on Saturday night that killed a 22-year-old man.

The Arlington Police Department said the incident occurred when the 25-year-old Cesar Ramirez Castro swerved onto the shoulder of I-20 and slammed his truck into a parked vehicle that then collided with a concrete barrier to set it on fire.

Police discovered the body of a 22-year-old man inside the vehicle after the fire was extinguished. Per Fox News:

Police charged Ramirez Castro with one count of intoxication manslaughter and one count of collision involving death. Two passengers in the vehicle, 30-year-old Marcelino Ramirez-Ramirez and 24-year-old Daniel Castro Zammarron, were both arrested on one count of public intoxication.

According to jail records, all three of the men arrested have immigration holds.

