Most have an unfavorable view of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov revealed.

The survey showed 55 percent with an unfavorable view of Schumer and 22 percent with a favorable view. Among Democrats specifically, more view Schumer unfavorably than favorably, 41 percent unfavorable to 39 percent favorable. Liberals also have more of an unfavorable view of the Senate minority leader, 50 percent unfavorable to 34 percent favorable.

For further perspective, since the late February survey, “the share of very or somewhat favorable views of Schumer among Democrats have fallen from 57% to 39%, while unfavorable views of Schumer among Democrats have risen from 18% to 41%,” the Economist/YouGov said in an emailed summary of this week’s findings, noting that his popularity has dropped among moderate Democrats, liberal Democrats, and very liberal Democrats as well.

Schumer’s sinking favorability rating follows Democrat fury after he caved and announced he would vote for cloture on the Republican’s bill to fund the government, thereby avoiding a government shutdown. As Breitbart News reported, Schumer experienced fury from the Democrats:

Schumer faced tremendous pushback from Democrats. CNN’s Van Jones, for instance, said he had “never seen this level of volcanic anger at a Democrat, ever.” Hollywood celebrities declared that Schumer “betrayed” the Democrats. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said Schumer should have threatened a shutdown to get Republican concessions.

Backlash was apparently so severe that Schumer was also forced to postpone his book tour “due to security concerns.”

Despite all that, President Trump lauded Schumer for his “courage” to do the right thing, and Schumer has maintained that his support of the CR — despite opinions from his leftist colleagues — was an act of strength.

“We always knew there would be disagreements, but I felt and those who voted with me felt that as bad as the CR was, and I know a lot of members didn’t like the CR, the government shutdown would be far worse,” he said during an appearance on CNN’s The Lead.

“A government shutdown gives Donald Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE almost complete power as to what to close down because they can decide what is an essential service,” he claimed. “If they determine that SNAP kids shouldn’t get food is not essential, they can just cut it out summarily they could fire half the workers in the federal government. It would have been a far worse consequence.”