Greek Orthodox Archbishop: Trump Embodies ‘Values’ of Christian Faith

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presented President Donald Trump with a Holy Cross on Monday and praised him as embodying “the values” of the Christian faith.

During a White House celebration of Greece’s Independence Day, Elpidophoros revealed Trump reminded him of Constantine the Great, the first Christian Roman emperor largely credited with ending the Roman persecution of Christians and starting the decline of the practice of Hellenistic Roman paganism.

Elpidophoros serves as the head of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, which is headquartered in New York.

“Through your leadership, you embody the values of our Christian faith and love for the Gospel,” Elpidophoros said. “You remind me of the great Roman Emperor, Constantine the Great. This Emperor … this Emperor, your dear Mr. President, is the one who founded and built the magnificent city of Constantinople — my birth place, known today as Istanbul.”

“It is my great honor to present you with this Holy Cross,” Elpidophoros added as he could be seen holding up a gold cross. “This cross is the very symbol that led this great Roman Emperor Constantine to victory.”

Per the website for the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Elpidophoros explained that the Holy Cross was “an everlasting symbol of peace and an invincible trophy,” and a “sign of divine strength and guidance.”

“With this cross, I pray you bring peace to the world and make America invincible,” Elpidophoros added.

Trump praised Greek-Americans as having blessed the United States with “exceptional courage, patriotism, and tremendous skill,” and add that, under his administration “the virtues, ideals, and spirit” of the “magnificent heritage” of Greece would be honored.

“Greek-Americans have blessed our country with exceptional courage, patriotism, and tremendous skill,” Trump said.

“Under this administration, we will continue to honor the virtues, ideals, and spirit of this magnificent heritage – and it is indeed magnificent, that has flourished for thousands of years from the Golden Age of Ancient Greece to the Golden Age of America.”

In a proclamation from Trump on the White House website, Greece was described as being one of nations “oldest friends, strategic partners, and a valued NATO ally.”

“We appreciate the support of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in our economic and diplomatic partnership as we forge opportunities for collaboration in key sectors including energy, science, technology, shipping, logistics, and defense,” the proclamation said. “The permanent presence of naval forces in Souda Bay and bilateral training events enhance warfighting capabilities and reflect our mutual commitment to joint military cooperation as a cornerstone of security and stability in Europe.”

In the proclamation, Trump proclaimed “March 25, 2025, as Greek Independence Day: A National Day of Celebration of Greek and American Democracy.”