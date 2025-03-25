Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed that she saw Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) with a “Capitol Police escort” walking through the U.S. Capitol building after she reportedly tried to take a reporter’s phone over questions regarding the ongoing attacks against Tesla.

“Tonight, I saw an entitled Jasmine Crockett with a new Capitol Police escort walking through the already protected halls of Congress,” Greene wrote in a post on X. “This comes, after today, she assaulted an independent journalist who was asking if she condones violence against Tesla.”

In a post on X, Laura Loomer claimed that Crockett “physically attacked” Charles Downs, a Washington, DC, correspondent for Loomer Unleashed. Loomer added that Crockett attempted “to violently steal his phone out of his hand” after she was asked if she “would condemn” the attacks against Tesla. In a video in Loomer’s post, Crockett was seen walking and ignoring questions from a reporter. She can then be seen reaching for Downs’ phone before the video cuts off.

Greene added that “Crockett recently said her birthday wish was to take down Elon Musk,” and she continued to accuse Crockett of fueling “domestic terrorism against Tesla, Tesla owners, and Tesla employees.”

“She physically threatened Senator Ted Cruz and shamefully made fun of Gov Abbott being in a wheelchair,” Greene continued. “But SHE apparently needs a Capitol police escort to protect her while she made her male staffer carry her designer handbag. Jasmine Crockett is the face of the Democrat party. And rightfully so.”

As Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen reported, while speaking at the 2025 Human Rights Campaign (HRC) dinner, Crockett referred to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) — who is paralyzed, as “Governor Hot Wheels.”

During a virtual meeting for a Tesla takedown, Crockett stated that what she wants for her birthday at the end of this month is to see Elon Musk “be taken down.”

“On March 29th, it’s my birthday and all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down,” Crockett said.

In response to Crockett’s words during the virtual meeting, Attorney General Pam Bondi warned the congresswoman to “tread very carefully,” adding that “nothing will happen to Elon Musk,” according to the New York Post.