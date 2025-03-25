President Donald Trump’s United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is pausing some green card applications, including refugees brought to the United States by former President Joe Biden, to better screen and vet applicants.

“To better identify fraud, public safety, or national security concerns, USCIS is placing a temporary pause on finalizing certain Adjustment of Status applications pending the completion of additional screening and vetting,” a spokesperson for the agency told Breitbart News:

This is in alignment with Presidential Executive Order 14161, Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats, and the presidential action Designating Cartels And Other Organizations As Foreign Terrorist Organizations And Specially Designated Global Terrorists. [Emphasis added]

The pause, first reported by CBS News, will include hundreds of thousands of refugees brought to the U.S. by the Biden administration — including perhaps some Afghan refugees — who are now looking to adjust status and secure green cards.

Likewise, some immigrants who secured asylum under the Biden administration have also had their green card application processes halted for the time being.

In late January, Trump signed an executive order suspending all refugee resettlement to the U.S. after the Biden administration imported hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants who were given humanitarian parole.

Though non-governmental organizations (NGOS) and a federal judge out of Seattle, Washington, sued to prevent Trump from halting refugee admissions, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will allow the administration to carry out its executive order.

Neil Munro contributed to this story.

