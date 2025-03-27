California Has More EV Charging Ports than Gas Pumps, but Demand Struggles

California now has more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations than gas nozzles, but consumer demand is struggling to meet Gov. Gavin Newsom’s target of ending gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035, and federal support is in doubt.

The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday:

Electric vehicle charging ports now outnumber gas nozzles across the Golden State, a sign of the increasing number of zero-emission vehicles on the road. But the milestone arrives as the federal government has moved to deprioritize the shift away from gasoline-powered cars. … The number of accessible chargers across California has nearly doubled since 2022. Just since August, the last time these figures were publicly updated, the state has recorded roughly 26,000 additional publicly accessible EV chargers. … All of this expansion is taking place as California aims to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035 — though those plans have come under fire by the Trump administration and congressional Republicans.

As Breitbart News noted in December, there is not enough consumer demand to meet Newsom’s goals: “[M]arket reality has intervened, as consumer demand has lagged far behind Newsom’s goals. Drivers balk at the cost of EVs — even with state and federal tax rebates — and fear being stuck on the road in an electricity shortage.”

In addition, President Donald Trump revoked the Biden administration’s EV mandates, leaving the market’s future uncertain.

