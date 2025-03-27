President Donald Trump pulled his nomination for United Nations Ambassador Thursday.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), one of Trump’s top allies in the House, will remain there, Trump posted on Truth Social.

“As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress,” Trump said. House Republicans currently possess a small majority of 218 to 213 seats.

“We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning,” Trump continued. “I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

Stefanik’s confirmation by the Senate had been postponed until the April 1 special elections in Florida to replace former Reps. Michael Waltz and Matt Gaetz, when Republicans are expected to get two more votes in the House chamber. Her nomination was expected to sail through the Senate once advanced.

Trump expressed the importance of assuring Stefanik’s seat, although relatively safe for Republicans, stayed in the GOP’s column. He also said Stefanik would rejoin House leaders, although it is not clear in what capacity.

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) was elected to replace Stefanik as Chair of the House Republican Conference late in 2024. Stefanik had withdrawn after Trump announced his intent to appoint her ambassador to the U.N.

“With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat,” Trump said. “The people love Elise and, with her, we have nothing to worry about come Election Day.”

He added, “There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations. Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People. Speaker Johnson is thrilled!”

Trump also indicated Stefanik would join his administration at some point, although it is not clear in what capacity or if he would make another appointment for U.N. ambassador.

“I look forward to the day when Elise is able to join my Administration in the future,” he said. “She is absolutely FANTASTIC. Thank you Elise!”

Gov. Kathy. Hochul (D-NY) has authority to set the special election to replace Stefanik, although she was expected to set the election date as late as possible to deny Republicans that district’s vote.

