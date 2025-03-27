U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins tossed “woke” Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) tomato seeds discovered at the department, using the discovery to show Americans just what they are truly up against.

“Look what Biden’s team was spending YOUR hard earned money on — unbelievable!” Rollins wrote on social media alongside a video showcasing the bizarre find.

“Hi everyone. It’s Brooke Rollins here at USDA. We started really early this morning. As we always do is we’re here fighting for farmers and ranchers and putting Americans first. But you’re not going to believe what we just found,” she began.

WATCH:

“Behind the door at USDA, we found a whole box of the seeds. And listen, we love seeds here at USDA, but check these out. These are specific tomato seeds that are for growing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility at USDA,” she said, showing the words on the seed packet.

“I mean, look at these,” she said, reading off another card. “If you can be anything, be inclusive at USDA America,” Rollins said. “This is what we’re fighting here in Washington, DC,”

“This is why we are completely working to realign under President Trump’s vision our entire government about returning power to the people, about ensuring that we’re putting Americans first, and that we really are going to make America great again, and no longer will we spend tax dollars on diversity, equity, inclusion at USDA,” she said in the video, which showed her dumping the “woke” seeds into the trash can.

Rollins has made headlines with other wasteful finds. In February, for example, the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) affiliate discovered a $324,671 grant for what Rollins described as “Increasing DEIA Programming for Integrated Pest Management.”

The Department of Agriculture also canceled a grant that recognized menstrual cycles in “transgender men.”