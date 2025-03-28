Gavin Newsom Does Something Useful: Helps Extend FEMA Debris Cleanup

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) can claim to have done something to help rebuilding efforts in the Pacific Palisades — finally — after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) agreed to expand debris cleanup.

Specifically, FEMA agreed to expand its debris cleanup program, run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), to multi-family dwellings and commercial buildings, which had previously been left to hire private contractors.

A day after Newsom made his request via the California Office of Emergency Services, FEMA agreed to expand the program — and also agreed to extend the deadline for residents to “opt in” or “opt out” by signing to allow the “right of entry” (ROE) to the USACE on their property.

Newsom had, until now, been largely notable for his absence, and for washing his hands of the area’s water supply problems. He had also appeared to take credit for the rapid federal and local efforts to remove hazardous material and debris from property that had been destroyed by wildfires.

The USACE debris removal program is “free” — though Los Angeles County later bills homeowners who are insured for debris removal. USACE contractors have an easier time obtaining permits for dumping debris into local landfills.

Some homeowners prefer to hire private contractors, who may be able to work more quickly and thoroughly. However, they often face regulatory and logistical hurdles that those who “opt in” to the USACE do not have to deal with.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass warned residents last week that if they do not have their debris cleared, the ruins of their homes could be declared a public nuisance and subjected to fines, since they would block neighbors from rebuilding.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.