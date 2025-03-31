President Donald Trump endorsed two Republicans ahead of Tuesday’s special elections in Florida’s 1st and 6th Congressional Districts, urging residents to get out and vote so Republicans can continue to secure their majority in the House.

Florida’s 1st Congressional District is a race between Republican Jimmy Patronis and Democrat Gay Valimont, who are both vying for former Congressman Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) seat.

“Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshall for the Great State of Florida, is running an incredible Campaign for Congress in Florida’s 1st Congressional District!” Trump said on Truth Social, describing him as a “wonderful friend” to himself and “MAGA.”

“A fourth generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me, and to MAGA. As your next Congressman, Jimmy will fight hard alongside of me to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes, Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Brave Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” he said, urging residents to “GET OUT AND VOTE FOR JIMMY PATRONIS.”

“Jimmy has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” he exclaimed.

Trump also weighed in on the congressional race in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, which aims to replace former Rep. Mike Waltz, who now serves as Trump’s National Security Adviser. Trump is backing Republican Randy Fine.

“America First Patriot Randy Fine is running to represent the Wonderful People of Florida’s 6th Congressional District!” Trump began in his endorsement.

“A highly successful, Harvard educated businessman, and greatly respected State Legislator, Randy has been a tremendous Voice for MAGA,” he continued.

“In Congress, Randy will be an incredible fighter, who will work tirelessly with me to Strengthen our Economy, Lower Taxes, Secure the Border, Champion our Military/Vets, Ensure American Energy DOMINANCE, Protect our always under siege Second Amendment, and Advance PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH,” the president added, making it clear that Fine has his “Complete and Total Endorsement!”

“Election Day is this Tuesday, April 1st. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR RANDY — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!” he added.

In a virtual town hall last week, Trump told Florida Republicans their vote is important and this “crucial election will help determine whether the radical left will grind Congress to a halt, which is what they want to do — just stop everything, all the progress that we’ve made, which is record-setting.”

Election Day for residents of these districts is Tuesday, April 1.