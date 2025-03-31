Doug Burgum: ‘Certainly Have Room’ for Trump on Mount Rushmore

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said that he “certainly” believes there is room for President Donald Trump on Mount Rushmore.

Burgum spoke with Lara Trump, Trump’s daughter-in-law and Fox News host, as Trump signed an executive order that gave the Interior Department secretary the power to determine if monuments, memorials, or statues removed during President Joe Biden’s administration give a “false” reading of American history.

Lara Trump asked Burgum, “The Department of Interior is in charge of the National Park Service. The National Park Services is in charge of Mount Rushmore. A lot of people wonder, will we ever see President Trump’s face on Mount Rushmore? What do you think?”

“Well, they certainly have room for it there,” Burgum said.

The Hill continued:

He added that there will be fireworks and other celebrations around July 4th both at Mount Rushmore and across the country to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the country’s founding in 2026. It’s not the first time the idea of placing President Trump alongside the former presidents on Mount Rushmore has been introduced.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) introduced legislation that would add Trump to Mount Rushmore after he started his second term in office.

This is not the only way Republicans have sought to honor the 47th president.

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) proposed a bill in February that would establish Trump’s birthday and Flag Day, or June 14, as a public holiday.

She said:

No modern president has been more pivotal for our country than Donald J. Trump. As both our 45th and 47th President, he is the most consequential President in modern American history, leading our country at a time of great international and domestic turmoil. From brokering the historic Abraham Accords to championing the largest tax relief package in American history, his impact on the nation is undeniable. Just as George Washington’s Birthday is codified as a federal holiday, this bill will add Trump’s Birthday to this list, recognizing him as the founder of America’s Golden Age. Additionally, as our nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, we should create a new federal holiday honoring the American Flag and all it represents.

“By designating Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day as a federal holiday, we can ensure President Trump’s contributions to American greatness and the importance of the American Flag are forever enshrined into law,” Tenney added.