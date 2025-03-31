The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday announced the appointment of Julia Pollak, a Harvard University graduate and Navy veteran, as chief economist.

As chief economist, Pollak will lead the department’s economic research and provide analysis on labor-related policies and programs, the department said.

“I am honored to serve this administration and contribute to the Department of Labor’s mission,” Pollak said in a statement.

“In this pivotal moment for the American workforce, I look forward to using rigorous analysis to promote economic prosperity for job seekers, workers, businesses, and retirees,” she said.

Pollak previously served as chief economist at the hiring site ZipRecruiter. Before that, she was a doctoral fellow and assistant policy analyst at the RAND Corporation and taught economics at Pepperdine University as an adjunct instructor.

Pollak also worked as a research assistant for defense studies at the Heritage Foundation.

Pollak is a graduate of Harvard University and holds a Master of Philosophy in Policy Analysis from the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She served as a Navy reservist from 2011 to 2022.

She is married to Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak, who is also a Harvard graduate, as well as an author and radio show host who has covered the Trump administration extensively. He recently provided on-the-ground coverage of the 2023 Israel-Hamas War. The two have four children.

