Iran Threatens Strike on Strategic U.S. Base in Indian Ocean

Senior Iranian officials are urging their own military commanders to strike a key U.S. military base in the Indian Ocean in an attempt to send a warning to President Donald Trump, the Telegraph reported.

On Sunday, the UK-based outlet cited a senior Iranian official who said top military leaders are considering a missile attack on Diego Garcia — a British-owned island hosting a major U.S. and UK air base — following the arrival of B-2 stealth bombers.

“Top commanders are being urged to launch preemptive strikes on the island and its base if Trump’s threats have become more serious,” the official said. He added that discussions escalated after satellite images confirmed the deployment of three B-2 Spirit bombers last week.

Known for their ability to evade air defenses and deliver nuclear or conventional payloads, the B-2s could be used in any future strikes against Iran’s underground nuclear facilities, according to Iranian state media cited by the Telegraph.

On Sunday, President Trump warned of “bombing the likes of which they have never seen before” if Iran refuses to agree to a new nuclear deal. While aboard Air Force One, Trump emphasized he prefers diplomacy but made clear that a military response is on the table. A letter was also sent to Iran’s supreme leader urging talks.

Iran’s response has been to place missile forces on high alert, the Telegraph reported.

One IRGC commander warned that the U.S. is “sitting in a glass house,” referencing the more than 50,000 American troops stationed across 10 regional bases. Others within the regime reportedly suggested launching missiles into waters near Diego Garcia as a show of intent.

The base, which supports B-1, B-2, and B-52 bombers, is considered vital to American operations across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. It is located on Diego Garcia, part of the British-held Chagos Archipelago.

On Monday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said if the U.S. or Israel “commit any mischief, they will surely receive a strong reciprocal blow,” echoing similar warnings from top Revolutionary Guard commanders.

The matter follows Tehran’s rejection of direct nuclear talks with the U.S. in response to a letter from President Trump.

Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, financing and arming proxy groups to fuel regional aggression and global instability. At home, under Khamenei, the Islamic Republic has committed widespread human rights abuses, including the execution of more than 1,000 prisoners in 2024.

Many Iranians have expressed discontent with their regime and support for President Trump’s hardline stance, with dissidents feeling emboldened by his policies and hope they might lead to governmental change.

Previously, a video clip threatening the assassination of President Trump as revenge for the killing of slain Iranian General Qassim Soleimani — the Iranian commander and terrorist mastermind responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans in a U.S. airstrike in 2020 — appeared on the website of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Iranian assassination plots have been uncovered in various parts of the world, including attempted hits on U.S. officials and dissidents on American soil.

Last month, a senior Iranian lawmaker and member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee openly declared his intent to assassinate President Trump, stating he would “not hesitate” to kill the U.S. Commander in Chief after Trump warned he would “obliterate” the Islamic theocracy if it did so.

His statement followed a declaration by Kayhan newspaper — widely regarded as a mouthpiece of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei — that the Islamic Republic remains committed to avenging the death of Soleimani.

The publication suggested that carrying out an assassination against Trump is a duty of Iran’s leadership.

Trump acknowledged feeling “torn” over the sanctions directive, indicating a preference to “work out a deal” and suggesting he is open to negotiating with the Islamic Republic’s president.

President Trump also said Iran was “too close” to developing a nuclear weapon, and it would not have been so close if he had continued in the presidency after 2020.

