Criminal Case Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams Dismissed by Judge

A federal judge dismissed the criminal corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday and said the charges cannot be brought again.

The move comes nearly two months after the Trump administration sought to drop the case.

CNBC News reports the case was dismissed “with prejudice,” which means the Department of Justice is permanently barred from resurrecting the charges against Adams based on the same evidence used in the case, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The DOJ originally asked District Court Judge Dale Ho to toss the case “without prejudice,” which would have allowed prosecutors to refile charges against the Democrat in the future if the department chose to do so, the outlet notes.

Ho, in a written order Wednesday, denied the DOJ’s request for a dismissal with prejudice, saying that doing so “would create the unavoidable perception that the Mayor’s freedom depends on his ability to carry out the immigration enforcement priorities of the administration, and that he might be more beholden to the demands of the federal government than to the wishes of his own constituents.”

“That appearance is inevitable, and it counsels in favor of dismissal with prejudice,” Ho wrote.

President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice had demanded federal prosecutors move to dismiss the case against Adams so he could assist the president in furthering his agenda.

Adams’s case was supposed to head to trial later in April.

More to come…