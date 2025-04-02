Donald Trump Singles Out 4 GOP Senators in Push to Oppose Dem Bill to Undo Canada Tariffs

President Donald Trump singled out four Senate Republicans on Wednesday — Susan Collins (R-ME), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Rand Paul (R-KY) — urging them to oppose Democrat legislation that would end Trump’s emergency declaration through which he is imposing tariffs on Canada.

Trump took to Truth Social to call for the Senators to unite with the rest of the party and oppose Sen. Tim Kaine’s (D-VA) legislation:

Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change, and fight the Democrats wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada for the sale, into our Country, of large amounts of Fentanyl, by Tariffing the value of this horrible and deadly drug in order to make it more costly to distribute and buy.

Trump emphasized that the bill was merely a ploy and that it is doomed as far as passing the House or getting his signature if it ever made it to his desk.

“The Senate Bill is just a ploy of the Dems to show and expose the weakness of certain Republicans, namely these four, in that it is not going anywhere because the House will never approve it and I, as your President, will never sign it,” he wrote.

“Why are they allowing Fentanyl to pour into our Country unchecked, and without penalty. What is wrong with them, other than suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, commonly known as TDS? Who can want this to happen to our beautiful families, and why?” the president continued.

He also encouraged constituents in Alaska, Kentucky, and Maine to contact the four Senators:

To the people of the Great States of Kentucky, Alaska, and Maine, please contact these Senators and get them to FINALLY adhere to Republican Values and Ideals. They have been extremely difficult to deal with and, unbelievably disloyal to hardworking Majority Leader John Thune, and the Republican Party itself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump’s 25-percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico are imposed through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which Trump enacted due to illegal immigration and fentanyl flow into the United States. A tariff exemption on goods traded under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) expires Wednesday, when Trump is set to announce his reciprocal tariff plan on a broader global scale in the Rose Garden.