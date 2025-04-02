Senate Passes Resolution Terminating Tariffs Against Canada

The Senate voted 51-48 to pass a resolution terminating President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada.

Four Republicans – Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Rand Paul (R-KY), and Susan Collins (R-ME) – voted with their Democrat colleagues to end the 25 percent tariffs that were slapped on Canada.

Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson previously reported that Trump had urged the Senators to “get on the Republican bandwagon,” and to “fight the Democrats’ wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada” and to pass the resolution.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, will hopefully get on the Republican bandwagon, for a change, and fight the Democrats wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada for the sale, into our Country, of large amounts of Fentanyl, by Tariffing the value of this horrible and deadly drug in order to make it more costly to distribute and buy.

Trump continued to describe the Senate bill as being “a ploy of the Dems to show and expose the weakness of certain Republicans, namely these four,” and added that the bill would not go anywhere because the “House will never approve it.”

The 25 percent tariffs that have been imposed on Canada and Mexico, until the countries address the flow of illegal immigration and drugs, such as fentanyl, across the border, are imposed through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

McConnell, Murkowski, Paul, and Collins were reported as voting for the resolution “to express their disapproval of Trump’s tariffs on Canada,” according to the Hill.

The passage of the resolution comes hours after Trump announced that foreign countries would be hit with reciprocal tariffs. Trump also announced that there would be a 25 percent tariff on foreign-made automobiles.