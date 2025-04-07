An illegal alien is accused of stabbing to death 29-year-old Branden Probst, a father to two young girls, in Fauquier County, Virginia, late last month.

Jose Velasquez-Martinez, a 27-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, has been arrested by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murdering Branden Probst.

According to police, Probst and Velasquez-Martinez were outside a residence when they got into an altercation. Velasquez-Martinez, police allege, stabbed Probst in the neck and fled the scene.

Probst made his way into the residence seeking help. The woman who lived at the residence, Joette Breeden, returned home before 10 p.m. to find Probst bleeding. Probst later died from his injuries and days later, Velasquez-Martinez was arrested.

Breeden told FOX5 DC that her community is swamped with illegal immigration.

“I think there’s a lot of illegal immigrants here. I think some are here honestly trying to make a better life for themselves, but unfortunately, among those there are people like this that we come across,” Breeden said.

Velasquez-Martinez, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed, is an illegal alien from El Salvador who crossed the southern border as a got-away in 2011 under the Obama administration.

ICE agents have filed a detainer against Velasquez-Martinez, who remains at the Fauquier County Jail.

Probst’s sister Jessica wrote in a GoFundMe post that her brother Branden leaves behind two young daughters “who will grow up without a dad.”

“I’d like to give them something to remember their dad as well. Any extra funding I receive will go directly to the mother of his children, for his children! Thank you in advance, anything will help! God bless everyone,” Jessica wrote in the post.

