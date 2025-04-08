DOGE Celebrates Cancellation of Grant to Erect ‘LGBTQ+ Historical Markers’ Across Ohio

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) celebrated the cancellations of several more Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) grants, one of which designated taxpayer funds to erect “LGBTQ+ historical markers” across the state of Ohio.

DOGE congratulated both the Institute of Museum and Library Services as well as its acting director and Deputy Secretary to the Department of Labor Keith Sonderling for a job well done in the cancellation of several wasteful grants, totaling $25 million and resulting in $15 million in savings.

DOGE listed out some of the ways tax dollars were to be wasted. For example, one grant to the tune of $250,000 was slated to erect “LGBTQ+ historical markers” across Ohio. Another $400,000 was slated to go to the University of Tennessee to study “LGBTQ+ library users’ metadata,” and a whopping $6.7 million was allotted for the California State Library to “enhance equitable library programs.”

Other highlights via DOGE include:

-$265K for Queens College in New York to research “why BIPOC teens” read Japanese comic books

-$140K for the University of South Carolina to create “safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ individuals” in libraries

-$105K to California Association of Museums to address “systemic racism” in museums

-$1.5M to Connecticut State Library system to “integrate social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion” into their daily work

According to the latest DOGE website update, the work of DOGE has resulted in a savings of $140 billion, which breaks down to $869.57 per taxpayer. The website contains what it describes as a “subset of contract, grant, and lease cancellations, representing ~30% of total savings.”

Currently, the website displays 9,283 grant terminations, resulting in $33 billion in savings alone.

RELATED — Bring the Receipts! Trump Lists Government Waste DOGE Has Found:

This update comes on the heels of another major DOGE revelation, as Elon Musk revealed they found that 2.1 million illegal aliens had secured Social Security Numbers in 2024.