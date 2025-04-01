President Donald Trump’s Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is nearing a historic deal with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency that will allow agents to more efficiently locate and arrest illegal aliens already ordered deported from the United States.

The IRS-ICE agreement, which anonymous sources told Politico is close to being finalized, will see the tax revenue agency open its databases to ICE agents when they need to confirm the names and addresses of illegal aliens who have been ordered deported by a federal immigration judge.

Politico, which interviewed opponents of the plan, admits that it is likely the partnership between the IRS and ICE “may result in a short-term increase in arrests and worksite raids” that specifically target illegal aliens who federal judges say have no asylum basis to be in the U.S.

“An ICE official, granted anonymity to discuss the policy planning, said the data would likely improve efficiency by helping ICE confirm addresses, streamlining time-consuming work that agents often have to do manually,” Politico reported.

According to such sources, the agreement will work as follows: Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem or ICE Director Todd Lyons will submit a request to the IRS for information regarding an illegal alien ordered deported.

From there, IRS officials would be allowed to hand over information on such illegal aliens.

Border czar Tom Homan said the IRS-ICE partnership is critical to protecting Social Security for Americans, as potentially millions have had their Social Security Numbers stolen by illegal aliens who use them to fraudulently gain employment.

“Illegal aliens many times use Social Security numbers of U.S. citizens, and it causes a lot of problems — not just identity theft … we’re going to look out for the American people. We’re going to protect Social Security,” Homan said last week.

White House adviser and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk said this week that the newly created agency had found that 2.1 million illegal aliens secured Social Security Numbers in 2024.

A comprehensive investigation published by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) found potentially 39 million cases from 2012 to 2016 in which Americans had their identities and Social Security numbers stolen by illegal aliens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.