President Donald Trump commented on Mike Huckabee’s confirmation to serve as United States Ambassador to Israel, saying that Huckabee is “going to be fantastic.”

In the Oval Office on Wednesday Trump signed Huckabee’s commission as U.S. Ambassador to Israel and a transmittal letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, “requesting that he accept” Huckabee’s credentials.

The Senate voted 53-46 to confirm Huckabee, with Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) being the only Democrat to support his nomination, according to Fox News.

“He’s going to be fantastic,” Trump said. “He’s going to bring home the bacon — even though bacon isn’t too big in Israel. I had to clear that up. Okay, congratulations to Mike Huckabee.”

In a post on X, the Office of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Huckabee, stating that it was “a great day for the Israeli-American alliance.”

“Congratulations to my dear friend @GovMikeHuckabee upon being confirmed as the next ambassador of the United States to Israel,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “This is a great day for the Israeli-American alliance.”

Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak reported in December 2024, that Huckabee issued a message to Israel that they would “never be alone again” in their “fight for freedom and to preserve the country and land and the heritage” that God gave them. His message came during “the annual gala dinner of the One Israel Fund.”

Pollak wrote:

Huckabee, who would be the first evangelical Christian ambassador to Israel, has long argued that Israel should annex Judea and Samaria. Though he has cautioned that he will be bound by the incoming Trump administration’s own policy, he is seen by the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria as a powerful advocate for their cause.

In response to Netanyahu’s statement congratulating him on his confirmation, the new ambassador expressed that he was looking “forward to working” with Netanyahu.

“Thank you @IsraeliPM and I look forward to working with you as we pray for the ‘Peace of Jerusalem!'” Huckabee said in a post on X.