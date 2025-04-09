Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin and other administration officials tell Breitbart News they are behind Sean Donahue, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be general counsel within the EPA.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works is set to vote on his nomination Wednesday morning.

“Sean Donahue is a talented, professional, and dedicated public servant. I look forward to his confirmation as General Counsel so our hard working EPA team can keep delivering on President Trump’s ambitious agenda on behalf of the American people,” Zeldin said in a statement to Breitbart News.

Other administration officials said that Donahue is in sync with the MAGA agenda.

Donahue currently works in the EPA as a special adviser in the administrator’s office and served in the EPA during the first Trump administration for three years. His tenure in the first administration included roles in the EPA’s Offices of Land and Emergency Management and the Executive Secretariat.

After his initial time at the EPA, Donahue practiced environmental law at a Buffalo, New York-based law firm and was a counsel for a solar energy development company in the state last year.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works is also scheduled to hold votes on Jessica Kramer, a nominee to be an assistant administrator of the EPA, and Brian Nesvik, Trump’s nominee to be director of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.