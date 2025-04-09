Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Monday launched an investigation into USA Fencing over its policy allowing transgender-identifying men to compete against women.

Cruz, who is chairman of the United States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, is demanding the governing body change its policy of allowing sex-confused men to compete against women, according to a letter first obtained by OutKick. Cruz sent the letter after female fencer Stephanie Turner last week refused to compete against Redmond Sullivan, a male fencer who claims to be a woman.

USA Fencing notably has a policy allowing athletes to compete on teams according to their “gender identity,” rather than biological reality.

“It has come to my attention that USA Fencing is still permitting men to compete in women’s fencing in violation of federal law,” Cruz wrote.

While USA Fencing does not receive federal funds, they are the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport in the United States, according to the report. Given that fact, the organization must comply with federal law — which includes President Donald Trump’s executive order barring transgender-identifying men from women’s sports — or risk losing (NGB) status, Cruz wrote. The letter states:

To remain [the fencing NGB, the organization] must comply with United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee rules and procedures, its statutory obligations to protect women, and President Trump’s recent Executive Order (EO) on Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports. If it does not, and instead continues to put women at risk, Congress may be forced to terminate USA Fencing’s NGB certification.

USA Fencing would not comment to OutKick about whether male fencers possess biological advantages over their female counterparts. But Cruz pointed out in his letter that “[m]ale fencers naturally possess inherent advantages over potential female competitors.”

“Men tend to be taller, have greater muscle mass, and more testosterone—all advantages for fencing movements like lunges, jumping, or leg power measures,” Cruz wrote.

USA Fencing also declined to comment to OutKick about Cruz’s letter, but pointed to a statement it previously released.

“USA Fencing enacted our current transgender and non-binary athlete policy in 2023. The policy was designed to expand access to the sport of fencing and create inclusive, safe spaces,” the statement reads.

“The policy is based on the principle that everyone should have the ability to participate in sports and was based upon the research available of the day… USA Fencing will always err on the side of inclusion, and we’re committed to amending the policy as more relevant evidence-based research emerges, or as policy changes take effect in the wider Olympic & Paralympic movement.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton