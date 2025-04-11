Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) is running for governor of Colorado in 2026, a state that has not had a Republican governor for many years.

Bennet, who is a former Denver Public Schools superintendent, has endorsements from several of the state’s elected leaders including anti-police Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, KRDO reported on Friday.

“He now joins fellow Democrat and current Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser in the race, who announced his own bid back in January,” the outlet said.

In a video posted on Friday, Bennet took the opportunity to criticize President Donald Trump, claiming he does not “believe in building opportunity.”

“He believes in taking a wrecking ball to our economy and our democracy. Meanwhile, it’s getting harder to live in Colorado. Housing, groceries, and childcare cost too much. Healthcare and mental health care aren’t available to everyone and our schools and small businesses are struggling,” he said.

In 2022, Breitbart News reported that Colorado Democrats, including Gov. Jared Polis, opened an array of public benefits to illegal aliens that were expected to cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

“Colorado’s rapid expansion to entice illegal aliens to the state serves as a blueprint on par with states like California, Illinois, and New York, where illegal aliens are awarded driver’s licenses, health insurance, protection from deportation, as well as other benefits,” the article said.

A poll in 2024 found the issue of illegal immigration had risen to be the top election issue in Colorado while the state spent millions on migrants, according to Breitbart News.

More recently, Colorado Democrats used their House majority to shove through radical abortion and transgender bills on Sunday, per Breitbart News.

Bennet, who rightly predicted in July that former President Joe Biden would lose the presidential election to Trump, admitted in March that the Democrat Party has “lost touch” with working people across the nation.

In light of Bennet’s claims regarding Trump hurting the American economy, White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Stephen Miran recently explained what Breitbart News called the “economic doctrine” of the president’s second term, per Breitbart News.

“Miran unveiled a sweeping critique of the global order America has underwritten for decades and laid out the rationale behind the administration’s bold effort to rebalance the burden of global peace and prosperity,” the outlet said.