Dem Sen. Bennet: Biden Can’t Win in November — Trump Could Win in a ‘Landslide’

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source” that Joe Biden will lose the presidential election in a landslide to Donald Trump.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “There was this long, lengthy lunch that the Senate Democrats had today and after my colleague Dana Bash reported that you, Senator Jon Tester and Senator Sherrod Brown all said during that lunch that you don’t think President Biden can win in 2024, is that true?”

Bennet said, “Well, it’s true that I said that and I did say that behind closed doors and you guys and others asked whether it’s said it and that is what I said. So I figured I should come here and say it publicly.”

Collins asked, “Why do you think he can’t win in November?”

Bennet said, “I just think the race is on a trajectory that is very worrisome. If you care about the future of this country Joe Biden was nine points up at this time, the last time he was running Hillary Clinton was five points up. This is the first time in more than 20 years that a Republican president has been up in this part of the campaign. Donald Trump is on track, I think to win the selection and maybe win it by a landslide and take with him the Senate and the House. So for me, this isn’t a question about polling, it’s not a question about politics. It’s a moral question about the future of our country. I think it’s critically important for us to come to grips with what we face if together, we put this country on the path of electing Donald Trump again.”

Collins said, “So you’re worried that your party is not just going to lose the White House. Joe Biden is at the top of the ticket, but that you’re also going to lose both chambers of Congress?”

Bennet said, “I think that we could lose the whole thing and it’s staggering to me.”

