White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday blasted those she says engaged in a “cover-up” of former President Joe Biden’s health and competence as President Donald Trump received a routine physical at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Leavitt accused journalists in the briefing room and members of the previous adminsitration of being complicit in one of the greatest “political scandals” in American history.



“I can tell you there was certainly a lack of transparency from the former president, from the entire former administration, and frankly, a lot of people in this room when it came to the health and the competence of the former president of the United States, Joe Biden,” Leavitt said.

“There was one of the greatest coverups, and frankly, political scandals this nation has ever seen. It’s been unraveled in some recent books that are being written by journalists who engaged in that cover-up and scandal, which is quite ironic, but this president is clearly committed to transparency,” she added.

Leavitt highlighted the president and adminsitration’s willingness to engage with reporters daily.

“You, in this room, see him and hear from him on a daily basis,” she said. “You in this room know from covering him, it’s hard to keep up with him. He is a machine working around the clock every single day, and the physician, after today’s physical, will provide an update on the report in the effort of transparency.”

A reporter also made an observation that she thinks Trump is in better shape than he was even eight years ago.

“Will you guys also consider releasing the president’s fitness plan? He actually looks healthier than ever before, healthier than he did eight years ago, and I’m sure everyone in this room could agree. Is he working out with Bobby Kennedy? And is he eating less McDonald’s?” she asked Leavitt.

“I can confirm the president is in very good shape, as you see on a near-daily basis here,” Leavitt said with a laugh and smile.