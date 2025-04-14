El Salvador is “very eager to help” with the crime and terrorism problem connected to the southern border, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said during a meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday.

“But I want to thank you for the great job you’re doing. I appreciate it,” Trump said.

Bukele, in turn, said it was an honor to be there with the President and leader of the free world, continuing, “We’re very happy, and we’re very eager to help.”

“We know that you have a crime problem and a terrorism problem that you need help with, and we’re a small country, but if we can help, we will do it,” he said.

At one point during the exchange, Bukele lauded Trump for his work on the southern border.

“What you’re doing with the border is remarkable – dropped, what, 95 percent? It’s incredible,” he remarked.

“This morning, 99 percent — 99.1 percent, to be exact,” Trump responded. Bukele asked why those figures are not shared far and wide by the mainstream media.

“Well, they get ’em, but the fake news – you know, like CNN over here, doesn’t want to put them out. They don’t like putting out good numbers, because I think they hate our country, actually,” Trump said, adding, “It’s a shame. You’re right. Isn’t that a great question? Why don’t they put out the numbers.”

The meeting took place after President Donald Trump extended an invitation, praising Bukele as an ally, supporting his efforts to curb illegal immigration. As Breitbart News reported, Trump’s administration “has deported … gang members, including child rapists and convicted killers, to El Salvador.”

“Also of great importance to our partnership is your willingness to use El Salvador’s new supermax prison for Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members,” Trump wrote in the letter inviting Bukele to the White House. “You have shown real leadership and are a model for others seeking to work with the United States.”