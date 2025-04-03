Trump Invites El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to White House: ‘A Model for Others’

President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele announced on Wednesday that he received an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House on April 14, 2025.

President Bukele shared a copy of the invitation on social media, simply accompanying it with the flag emojis of both the United States and El Salvador. In the missive, President Trump formally invited Bukele for an official working visit at the White House on Monday, April 15 and complimented Bukele’s support of his efforts to combat illegal immigration. Trump stressed that, “with the assistance of friends like you, we have made great progress in protecting Americans from illegal border activity.”

“Also of great importance to our partnership is your willingness to use El Salvador’s new supermax prison for Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members,” President Trump’s letter, as shared by Bukele, read. “You have shown real leadership and are a model for others seeking to work with the United States.”

“I would like to invite you to join me at the White House on April 14, 2025, for an official working visit to discuss this and other ways we can support each other,” he concluded.

As per the terms of an agreement between President Trump and Bukele, via the use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, the United States has deported hundreds of illegal migrants accused of affiliation with the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua terrorist organization and Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) to El Salvador since March. They are currently detained at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), the “mega-prison” built by the Salvadoran government in 2023 to house the nation’s most dangerous gang members.

At press time, the last such U.S. deportation flight took place in late March and deported 17 “confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders, including six child rapists, Tren de Aragua, and MS-13 members,” officials said.

At the time, President Trump thanked Bukele for “taking the criminals that were so stupidly allowed, by the Crooked Joe Biden Administration, to enter our Country, and giving them such a wonderful place to live.”

Last week, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem traveled to El Salvador as part of a broader Latin American tour. Secretary Noem visited the CECOT prison and met with President Bukele and other local government officials.

The two countries also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to update the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement (SAFE) that allows for the criminal records of fugitives to be shared between the United States and El Salvador, ensuring that criminals are not inadvertently released in either country.

“Secretary Noem’s visit underscores the United States’ commitment to regional security and continued collaboration with El Salvador to address the challenges of transnational crime and protect our communities,” the U.S. embassy in El Salvador informed last week.

At the time of the arrival of the first flight with deportees, President Bukele explained that the United States will pay “a very low fee for them, but a high one for us” to have the deportees detained in the CECOT.

The deportation of suspected Tren de Aragua members to El Salvador and President Trump’s use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act has drawn the ire of Venezuela’s socialist regime, which claimed that the practice compares to “slavery” and “Nazi concentration camps.

According to the Salvadoran newspaper La Prensa Grafica, El Salvador has received 22 U.S. deportation flights of Salvadoran migrants who were illegally in the U.S. throughout 2025 as of late March.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.