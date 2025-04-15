Nolte — Media Fail: Polling Shows Most Trump Policies Remain Wildly Popular

A Harvard-Harris poll shows that President Trump’s top policy proposals remain wildly popular with the public.

Harvard-Harris surveyed 2,286 registered voters on April 9 and 10. They found that Trump’s approval rating was above water by two points, 48 percent approving to 46 percent disapproving. The poll also found that his agenda is embraced by a majority of the public. This is despite the billions of dollars corporations are spending through fake media outlets like CNN and CBS to manipulate public opinion against the MAGA agenda.

By a margin of 74 percent support to 26 percent, voters support deporting illegal aliens who have committed crimes. A full 70 percent support closing the border with only 30 percent opposing.

When asked if they support a “full-scale effort to find and eliminate fraud and waste in government expenditures,” which is precisely what Elon Musk and DOGE are doing, this has 69 percent support with only 31 percent opposing.

Nearly two-thirds, 65 percent want men banned from women’s sports. Only 35 percent oppose the ban.

A full 59 percent support government programs and government forms specifying there are only two genders. A troubling 41 percent disagree.

Nearly 60 percent want all racial preferences eliminated when it comes to government hiring and contracts, while 41 percent disagree.

A full 57 percent are in favor of “freezing and re-evaluating foreign aid expenditures and the department that handled them,” while 43 percent oppose.

The same number, 57 percent, approve of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, with 43 percent opposing.

By a margin of 64 to 46 percent, the public approves of Trump’s attacks on Houthi pirates.

By a margin of 53 to 47 percent, people want to end bans on offshore drilling.

The only proposal a majority oppose is renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America: 37 percent support to 63 percent oppose.

The dates this poll was taken are worth repeating: April 9 and 10, which is when the stock market dipped after Trump imposed his reciprocal tariffs. This is when the fake media saw a key opening to coordinate its attacks on the president after SignalGate failed. Obviously, these attacks also failed, which left the media with only one remaining line of attack: their bizarre and stupid crusade to bring an illegal alien gang member back into America.

The corporate media and Democrats are spiritually and psychologically imploding… and it is glorious.

Meanwhile, Trump is the happy warrior who continues to stack up the wins.

Tee hee.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.