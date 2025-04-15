“The ball is in China’s court,” President Donald Trump said in a statement delivered by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday as Trump moves to even unfair trade practices for the United States.

While Leavitt said that Trump has made his position on China crystal clear, she offered an additional statement directly from the president.

“The ball is in China’s court. China needs to make a deal with us. We don’t have to make a deal with them. There’s no difference between China and any other country, except they are much larger and China wants what we have — what every country wants, what we have: The American consumer,” Leavitt said, reading Trump’s statement.

“Or to put another way, they need our money,” she continued.

“So the president, again, has made it quite clear that he’s open to a deal with China. China needs to make a deal with the United States of America,” Leavitt added.

China did not take Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement lightly, and Trump reacted swiftly last week, upping the ante on the communist country.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately,” Trump announced Wednesday on Truth Social.

“At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” he continued before awarding countries that have not retaliated but rather seek to negotiate with a 90-day pause and a “substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period,” effective “immediately.”

Days later, China retaliated by raising its tariff on U.S. imports to 125 percent.