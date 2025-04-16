Former President Joe Biden made his first comments Tuesday on President Donald Trump’s return to the White House and to the surprise of nobody said he doesn’t like what he sees a mere 85 days since he left office.

No, not a bit of it.

The retired octogenarian, who is now signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) – the elite Hollywood mega-talent agency that also represents former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama on the speaking circuit – claimed the new Trump administration is attacking social security and putting the retirement benefits of millions at risk.

“Fewer than 100 days, this administration has done so much damage, and so much destruction – it’s kind of breathtaking it could happen that soon,” Biden told a conference of disability advocates in Chicago, as reported by France 24/AFP.

“They’ve taken a hatchet to the Social Security administration, pushing 7,000 employees out the door,” said the former president, referring to the national agency that pays out retirement and disability benefits.

He described social security as a “sacred promise”, adding: “We know just how much social security matters to people’s lives.”

The outlets’ report notes the 82-year-old Democrat spoke for around a half-hour, “displaying at times the signs of aging that prompted him to abandon his re-election campaign last year.”

Not once did Biden refer to his Republican successor by name, instead referencing “This Guy” as a stand-in for Trump.

Many Americans “literally count on social security to buy food, just to get by”, Biden claimed, and “many of these beneficiaries, it’s their only income. If it were cut or taken away, it would be devastating, devastating for millions of people”.

Trump and Elon Musk – who is leading the White House’s cost-cutting efforts as they seek to drain the swamp in Washington via the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – claim the entire benefit system is beset by fraud.

The administration wants to cut staff at the agency responsible for dispensing $1.6 trillion in taxpayer dollars as benefits a year.

The target of slashing 7,000 jobs, about 10 percent of its total staff, has been set after Musk described social security as “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time.”