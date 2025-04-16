Americans are overwhelmingly opposed to their federal tax dollars funding transgender sex change drugs and surgeries, a new poll shows.

A Cygnal poll from the American Principles Project and first obtained by the The Daily Wire found that 66 percent of Americans say federal tax dollars should not go toward sex change measures like surgeries, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormones.

The survey additionally found that the issue is a losing one for Democrats. The poll revealed that 52 percent of American voters would vote for a Republican over a Democrat candidate if they found out that Democrat candidate supports taxpayer funded sex changes.

“Democrats initially held a one-point lead in the poll on a 2026 congressional midterm ballot, but when the poll-takers were informed the Democrat supports using tax dollars to pay for ‘gender transition’ procedures, the electorate moved a net 14 points toward the Republican candidate,” according to the poll report.

A strong number of Democrats (42 percent) and Kamala Harris voters (43 percent) agree that tax dollars should not go toward sex changes, as do 66 percent of swing voters, the survey found.

While women tend to lean Democrat, 6o percent say they do not want taxpayer funded sex changes. That sentiment is shared by majorities of black and Hispanic Americans, parents, unmarried Americans, and urban and suburban voters.

“This poll is proof of what we’ve known for a long time — the majority of Americans do not want their tax dollars being spent on gender transitions,” APP President Terry Schilling told the outlet in a statement.

“I am glad that President Trump has already begun to take action on this popular, commonsense policy, but now it’s time for Congress to make the ban on federal funding for gender transitions permanent,” Schilling added.