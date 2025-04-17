CNBC Poll: Trump Sees +7 Net Approval on Deporting Illegal Immigrants

President Donald Trump is seeing a +7 net approval on his policy of deporting illegal immigrants from the United States, a recent CNBC survey found.

The All-America Economic Survey found that the public is strongly aligning with his handling of illegal immigration — one of his top priorities during the long campaign season.

A brief look at the survey’s results show Trump seeing a +12 approval on the southern border and +7 on deporting illegal immigrants.

This coincides with a recent CNN poll, showing that most voters, 56 percent, support deporting all illegal immigrants — up from 38 percent who felt the same way in 2016.

Illegal immigrant crime became a major narrative throughout the Biden administration, as the open border policies invited more carnage to U.S. communities. Americans seized on the death of Rachel Morin, who was murdered by an illegal alien MS-13 gang member, Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez. He was convicted of her murder this week.

The murder of Laken Riley by an illegal immigrant and Jocelyn Nungaray’s murder, with which two illegal migrants are charged, gripped the nation as well, tragically showcasing the devastating impacts of the Biden administration’s open border policies.

Americans in November voted for change, yet Democrats are still continuing to defend illegal immigrant in a variety of bizarre ways, including coming to the rescue of a recently deported El Salvadorian national and alleged MS-13 gang member, who also has credible allegations of physical abuse against him.

““I just landed in San Salvador a little while ago, and I look forward to meeting with the team at the U.S. embassy to discuss the release of Mr. Abrego Garcia,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) wrote on X. “I also hope to meet with Salvadoran officials and with Kilmar himself. He was illegally abducted and needs to come home.”

As Breitbart News reported, “In October 2019, Abrego Garcia requested asylum in the United States, but that was denied by a federal immigration judge, though he was granted protection from deportation to El Salvador based on claims that he feared persecution from local gangs.”

ICE, however, arrested him on March 12 and subsequently deported him to his native El Salvador, where he remains at the Terrorism Confinement Center, known as the mega-prison CECOT.