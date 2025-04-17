Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr on Wednesday said Comcast-owned outlets have mislead the American public about the so-called “Maryland man,” who is a “member of the violent MS-13 gang.”

“Comcast outlets spent days misleading the American public — implying that [Kilmar] Abrego Garcia was merely a law abiding U.S. citizen, just a regular “Maryland man.” When the truth comes out, they ignore it. Comcast knows that federal law requires its licensed operations to serve the public interest,” Carr wrote.

He continued, “News distortion doesn’t cut it. Abrego Garcia came to America illegally from El Salvador, was validated as a member of the violent MS13 gang — a transnational criminal organization — and was denied bond by an immigration court for failure to show he would not pose a danger to others. Why does Comcast ignore these facts of obvious public interest?”

Carr responded to White House Director of Communications Steve Cheung, who chided CNN and MSNBC for refusing to air footage of Angel Mom Patty Morin discussing the “terrible tragedy of how an illegal killed her sweet daughter, Rachel.”

Democrats and other leftists have leaped to the defense of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old illegal migrant who was arrested and deported to El Salvador from Maryland in March.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin pointed to evidence that Garcia is a member of the MS-13 gang:

1. When Garcia was arrested he was found with rolls of cash and drugs. 2. He was arrested with two other members of MS-13. 3. Two judges found that he was a member of MS-13. That finding has not been disturbed. 4. When arrested he was wearing what is effectively MS-13’s uniform.

Carr has previously opened an inquiry into Comcast’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices. He has described these sorts of DEI practices as “invidious forms of discrimination” that could be in violation of “FCC regulations and civil rights laws.”

Comcast states on its website that promoting DEI is ‘a core value of our business’ and public reports state that Comcast has an entire ‘DEI infrastructure’ that includes annual ‘DEI day[s],’ ‘DEI training for company leaders,’ and similar initiatives,” Carr wrote in February.