Harford County, Maryland, Sheriff Jeff Gahler says 29-year-old Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien who was deported to his native El Salvador by the Trump administration, is “1000%” a member of the violent MS-13 gang and a documented domestic abuser.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) traveled to El Salvador this week to visit Abrego Garcia in El Salvador’s mega-prison after he was deported there last month by President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Van Hollen, with the backing of other Democrats, including Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, is demanding Abrego Garcia be flown back to the United States.

Gahler told Fox News on Thursday that Van Hollen’s efforts are “horrible” and said that Abrego Garcia is “1000%” a member of MS-13 and a documented domestic abuser.

“Are you convinced by the White House that he’s an MS-13 gang member?” Fox New’s Bill Hemmer asked Gahler.

“Oh, 1000%. Yes, indeed. 1000%. No doubt,” Gahler said of Abrego Garcia’s gang membership.

“Not only that, he’s a domestic violence abuser. In our community, we would screen him working with ICE, and hopefully, they would decide to take removal proceedings for just that reason,” Gahler said:

He’s been through removal proceedings before and they asked for him to be removed and yet he was still here. Kudos to the Trump administration for removing a criminal. Horrible on Sen. Van Hollen for wanting to bring him back. [Emphasis added]

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem released documentation purporting to prove Abrego Garcia’s membership in the MS-13 gang.

The documents state that when Abrego Garcia was arrested in Prince George’s County, Maryland, in 2019, he had rolls of cash and drugs on his person and was arrested alongside two documented MS-13 gang members.

DHS also points to the local police report, which found his clothing consistent with that of an MS-13 gang member.

“When arrested, he was wearing a sweatshirt with rolls of money covering the ears, mouth, and eyes of presidents on various currency denominations,” the DHS press release states. “This is a known MS-13 gang symbol of see no evil, hear no evil, say no evil.”

The police report also states that a reliable criminal informant confirmed Abrego Garcia’s membership to the MS-13 gang and even described his ranking in the gang to police.

The DHS release also notes that two federal immigration judges found the claims that Abrego Garcia is a member of the MS-13 gang to be credible enough to keep him in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody until he was later released.

Abrego Garcia was denied asylum but given a deportation protection order after claiming he feared being persecuted by the 18th Street gang — MS-13’s rival.

Most recently, documents show Abrego Garcia’s wife, Jennifer Vasquez, petitioned a Maryland court for an order of protection against her husband after accusing him of beating her.

Similarly, a new report from the Tennessee Star suggests Abrego Garcia was involved in a human trafficking operation in December 2022.

“BOTTOM LINE: Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a violent criminal illegal alien and MS-13 gang member. He belongs behind bars and off American soil,” the DHS press release states.

