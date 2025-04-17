Poll: Californians Wants Compromise, Not Confrontation, with Trump

A new poll suggests that California voters want to see the state work with President Donald Trump, even as Gov. Gavin Newsom and fellow Democrats attempt to confront the new administration on almost every front.

Politico reported Wednesday:

California voters are less keen on fighting Donald Trump than their state’s political elite. In a dual survey of California voters and political professionals who are driving the state’s agenda, the electorate is strikingly more likely to want a detente with the White House. Voters are also more divided on issues like immigration and climate change, where Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic state lawmakers have asserted progressive ambitions that rebuff the president’s agenda. … The poll shows that while Democratic voters favor taking on Trump, the electorate broadly wants their representatives to lower the temperature. Forty-three percent of registered voters said leaders were “too confrontational” — a sentiment largely driven by Republicans and independents — compared to a third who found them “too passive.” A plurality of Democrats surveyed, 47 percent, wanted a more aggressive approach.

The poll was conducted by University of California Berkeley professor Jack Citrin, together with Politico. The results emerged on the same day that Newsom announced a lawsuit against President Trump’s tariffs.

Newsom signed $50 million in new spending to sue the Trump administration or provide legal representation to illegal aliens, even as the state is seeking $40 billion in wildfire relief from the federal government.

