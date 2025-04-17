Ambassador Mike Huckabee stated he will place a handwritten prayer from President Donald Trump in Jerusalem’s Western Wall on Friday, calling the act a meaningful start to his diplomatic mission in Israel.

On Friday morning, shortly after his official swearing-in as the new U.S. Ambassador to Israel by President Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) is expected to arrive at Jerusalem’s Western Wall to fulfill what he described as a deeply meaningful mission.

Speaking to Fox News earlier this week, Huckabee said the first act of his ambassadorship will be to insert a written prayer from President Trump into the cracks of the religious holy site, underscoring the president’s continued support for Israel and its people.

“The first thing I’m going to do is to take a prayer that the President gave me on Thursday when I met with him at the White House,” he stated. “And I’m going to take it to the Western Wall and I’m going to place it there on behalf of the American people and on behalf of the President.”

The ambassador said he views the visit as a message of solidarity with Israel.

“I can’t think of a better way to begin my tenure,” Huckabee said, “than to let the people of Israel know that the President stands with them, he wants their safety, their security, and he wants the hostages home and that’s the first priority.”

In 2017, President Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to publicly visit the Western Wall, a move he described as deeply personal and historically significant.

Last week, President Trump commented on Huckabee’s confirmation to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Israel, saying that the former governor is “going to be fantastic” in his new role.

In December, Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak reported that Huckabee issued a message to Israel that they would “never be alone again” in their “fight for freedom and to preserve the country and land and the heritage” that God gave them.

A public statement from Huckabee is expected following his visit to the Western Wall, which holds historic significance.

Huckabee’s first act as ambassador underscores the enduring, pro-Israel posture that defined Trump’s first presidency — from relocating the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem to brokering historic peace agreements — and sends a clear message that under Trump’s leadership, the United States stands firmly with its closest ally in the Middle East.

