“Had a very productive call with the President of Mexico yesterday. Likewise, I met with the highest level Japanese Trade Representatives. It was a very productive meeting,” Trump wrote. “Every Nation, including China, wants to meet! Today, Italy!”

Trump’s meeting with Japanese trade representatives took place on Wednesday, and his bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is slated for noon at the White House.

In his Liberation Day tariffs, Trump announced a 24 percent reciprocal tariff on Japan and a 20 percent reciprocal tariff on the European Union. However, Trump paused the tariffs on the EU, Japan, and dozens of other countries for 90 days last week, as trade negotiations unfold.

Ahead of Trump announcing the tariff pause on countries that did not retaliate following his “Liberation Day” announcement, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief in an exclusive interview that he thinks the EU and America can work out a “win-win” trade deal that is “mutually beneficial” to both sides.

Trump said he agreed with Mitsotakis when Breitbart News asked him for his reaction to the prime minister’s comments.

“First of all, I know him, he’s a good man, and I appreciate his comments,” Trump said. “Yeah, a deal could be made with every one of them. A deal is going to be made with China. A deal is going to be made with every one of them, and they’ll be fair deals. I just want fair. They will be fair deals for everybody, but they weren’t fair to the United States.”

“They were sucking us dry and you can’t do that. We have $36 trillion of debt for a reason. We don’t have it there for fun,” he added. “They have it for a reason, and people took advantage of our country and they ripped us off for decades.”