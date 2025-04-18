Melania Trump: ‘May This Good Friday Inspire Hope and Faith’

First Lady Melania Trump wished Americans a Good Friday filled with “hope and faith,” making the remark on X Friday morning.

“As families across the nation gather to celebrate Easter, I extend my gratitude to the dedicated East Wing Staff for their tireless effort in preparing the upcoming White House Easter Egg Roll,” Melania Trump began, deeming it a “cherished tradition, rooted in history since 1878,” which “brings joy, storytelling, and laughter to America’s children.”

“I look forward to watching all of the smiles light up this memorable day,” she previewed before adding a message about Good Friday.

“May this Good Friday inspire hope and faith for all Americans and our friends around the world,” she said.

Her remark came days after President Donald Trump released a lengthy message recognizing Holy Week in the United States — when believers remember the sacrificial death and resurrection of God’s Son Jesus, which made it possible for humanity to be restored to God after being separated by sin.

“This Holy Week, Christians around the World remember the Crucifixion of God’s Only Begotten Son, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and, on Easter Sunday, we celebrate His Glorious Resurrection and proclaim, as Christians have done for nearly 2,000 years, ‘HE IS RISEN!'” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Through the pain and sacrifice of Jesus on the Cross, we saw God’s boundless Love and Devotion to all Humanity and, in that moment of His Resurrection, History was forever changed with the Promise of Everlasting Life,” he said, ultimately wishing Christians everywhere a “Happy and very Blessed Holiday.”

“America is a Nation of Believers. We need God, we want God and, with His help, we will make our Nation Stronger, Safer, Greater, more Prosperous, and more United than ever before. Thank you, and HAPPY EASTER!” Trump added.

Trump also joined an Easter prayer service and dinner this week hosted by the White House Faith Office.

“Nearly 2,000 years ago, during this sacred week, the living Son of God entered Jerusalem in triumph. Soon after, the Savior of man who brought truth and light into the world was betrayed, arrested, tried, and crucified, nailed to the cross,” Trump said at the event.

“For our sake, He gave up His life… three days later Christ-followers found the empty tomb,” the president said. “Jesus had defeated darkness and death and promised new life to all of humankind and that’s what we celebrate on Easter when we joyfully proclaim on Sunday: ‘He is Risen!’”