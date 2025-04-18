Vince Vaughn Joins President Trump After Attending Good Friday Prayer Service

Actor Vince Vaughn joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Good Friday after attending a prayer service at the U.S. Capitol.

Vaughn, renowned for his roles in comedy classics like Wedding Crashers, Old School, and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, posed with Trump for a photo.

The White House’s image, which is headed with “White House Crashers,” plays on the 2005 film Wedding Crashers, in which Vaughn and co-star Owen Wilson played a pair of Washington, DC, bachelors who crash weddings to pick up women.

This is not Trump and Vaughn’s first public interaction since the real estate mogul entered the political realm. The pair, and first lady Melania Trump, were seen chatting in January 2020 at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Louisiana State University and Clemson during Trump’s first term.

Vaugn also attended a Good Friday prayer service at the United States Capitol.

The director of the Christian Defense Coalition, Rev. Patrick Mahoney, tweeted an image of Vaughn and himself on the Capitol steps.

“I bumped into Vince Vaughan [sic] at our Good Friday service at the United States Capiitol [sic]. He was here with his family. Such a friendly and warm person,” Mahoney said.

He added that Vaughn told him, “Gold bless you” and “Keep up the good work.”

Vaughn has discussed his conservative leanings in the past. During a 2013 interview with Politico Magazine, the actor answered affirmatively when asked if he considers himself a conservative.

“I do, yeah,” Vaughn said at the time. “I’m very supportive of Ron Paul, but I’ve always been, you know, more conservative than not.”

He added:

I think that when you get older, you just get less trust in the government running anything. And that you start to realize when you really go back and look at the Constitution and the principles of liberty, the real purpose of government is to protect the individual’s right to sort of think and pursue what they have interest in.

Vaughn has also been an advocate for the Second Amendment.