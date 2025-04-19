Vice President JD Vance met with Vatican officials on Saturday during his trip to Italy over the Easter weekend. The event occurred amid tensions regarding President Donald Trump’s deportation of illegal immigrants from the United States.

Vance attended a meeting with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Foreign Minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Saturday.

The article noted the Holy See “expressed alarm over the administration’s crackdown on migrants and cuts in international aid while insisting on peaceful resolutions to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.”

In a statement following the meeting, the Vatican said:

There was an exchange of opinions on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners. Finally, hope was expressed for serene collaboration between the State and the Catholic Church in the United States, whose valuable service to the most vulnerable people was acknowledged.

Prior to President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Pope Francis called his plan to deport illegal immigrants a “disgrace,” and also claimed it was “not the way to solve things,” according to Breitbart News.

However, a recent CNBC survey found Trump is seeing a +7 net approval on his policy of deporting illegals from the United States, Breitbart News reported on Thursday.

The Trump administration has been working to remove criminal illegals from American communities that suffered under former President Joe Biden’s (D) disastrous border policies.

On Friday, Vance and his family attended Good Friday services at the Vatican.

In a social media post, the vice president said, “I’m grateful every day for this job, but particularly today where my official duties have brought me to Rome on Good Friday”:

“I had a great meeting with Prime Minister Meloni and her team, and will head to church soon with my family in this beautiful city. I wish all Christians all over the world, but particularly those back home in the US, a blessed Good Friday. He died so that we might live,” he concluded.