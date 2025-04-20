WATCH: U.K. LGBTQ+ Rally Calls Palestine a ‘Shining Light’ in ‘Struggle’ for Trans Rights

Thousands of LGBTQ+ activists marched in London this weekend, chanting in support of both “trans rights” and “Palestine” as part of the same struggle — with one speaker hailing the Palestinian cause as “the strongest shining light” in a shared fight for “liberation.”

On Saturday, radical demonstrators rallied in Parliament Square in opposition to a British Supreme Court ruling that affirmed sex as biologically binary, barring men who identify as women from accessing women-only spaces.

Statues outside Parliament, including a monument to suffragette Millicent Fawcett, were vandalized during the protest, which saw crowds waving signs reading, “trans women are real women” and “biology is not binary.” Meanwhile, Palestinian flags, union banners, and transgender symbols were prominently displayed throughout the capital.

“We need to connect with the Palestine movement, the strongest shining light in this dark time that says no to hopelessness, no to cynicism, no to nihilism, and says yes to justice, freedom, and liberation,” a speaker declared.

Amid chants for “trans liberation,” protesters shouted: “One struggle, one fight: Palestine — trans rights.”

The slogan subsequently drew ridicule given the brutal repression of LGBTQ individuals by Islamist regimes — especially Gaza’s Hamas-led government. Homosexuality remains criminalized in parts of the Middle East, with Hamas enforcing strict Sharia-based laws in Gaza, where LGBT activity can be punishable by imprisonment or worse.

“The ignorance is astounding,” wrote author and podcaster Aviva Klompas.

Former IDF spokesman Lt. Col. (res.) Peter Lerner said the chant “reflects a willful ignorance or denial of the lived experiences of LGBTQ+ Palestinians who flee to Israel seeking asylum or protection.”

“Can’t wait to see their reception in Palestine,” wrote one X user.

The demonstration drew support from several leftist activist groups including FLINT (Front for the Liberation of Intersex Non-binary and Transgender people), TransActual, and Trans Kids Deserve Better.

The matter follows last week’s Supreme Court ruling in Britain which reaffirmed “a person is either a woman or a man,” a decision with wide-reaching implications for sex-based protections in the U.K., including access to women’s restrooms, locker rooms, and sports.

In September, the New Tolerance Campaign (NTC) watchdog organization offered $1 million to support an LGBTQ+ Pride Parade in Palestinian-controlled territories.

The NTC’s challenge aimed to highlight the differences in the treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals in Israeli and Palestinian territories, noting that “there is a clash of values between Israel and most of the Arab world.”

NTC President and former Log Cabin Republicans President Gregory T. Angelo described the initiative as a “wake-up call” to those identifying with the “Queers for Palestine” or “Gays for Gaza” movements.

According to the NTC, the event could be a crucial step in advancing LGBTQ+ rights in the Arab world, where homosexuality remains criminalized in many countries.

The NTC has consistently pointed to the stark contrast in LGBTQ+ rights between Israel, where gay individuals can live openly, and many Arab nations, where such freedoms are heavily restricted or outlawed. The group argues the challenge could spark greater tolerance and liberalization in the region, potentially encouraging broader peace initiatives.

However, the feasibility of such a parade in Gaza or the West Bank, both under Palestinian rule, remains virtually impossible.

Previously, clinical psychologist and bestselling author Dr. Jordan Peterson described “Queers for Palestine” as a “staggeringly incomprehensible spectacle” and “suicidal,” as well as a testimony to how far leftists will go “to tear down everything in the West that is worthy.”

Furthermore, world-renowned military historian and professor Dr. Victor Davis Hanson noted that the Hamas “death cult” relies on “useful Western idiots” to support the Palestinian cause, which has “fused with the leftwing DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] industry.”

“Thus Hamas becomes the Middle-East counterpart to BLM, aggrieved minorities, and, more preposterously, the trans/gay/feminist movement,” he explained. “Meanwhile, Israelis are recalibrated as the demonized Western ‘colonialist’ white supremacists.”

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.