Scenes from the White House Easter Egg Roll: President and First Lady Color with Children

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump joined children and families from around the country for a day of egg rolling, coloring, and reading at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday.

The Trumps and the Easter Bunny kicked off festivities on the South Lawn after the president delivered brief remarks.

The president and first lady presided over the egg roll, blowing whistles as different groups of children reached the starting line.

They also colored with groups of children at tables on the South Lawn, where the president joked, “I’m really into this!”

He also made sure the kids at the table next to him knew they were coloring with the first lady, drawing a smile from his wife.

“You know who she is? First lady of the United States of America!” Trump said.

The president inspected the children’s artwork once they were finished and said he would sign all of them.

The first lady also read Bunny with a Big Heart by Marilyn Sadler to children at the reading nook.

She asked the children for the lessons they learned after the reading.

Other readers on Monday included White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez DeRemer, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Labor Secretary Sean Duffy and his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy, and others.

Trump also joked about then-President Joe Biden at the Easter Egg Roll in 2022, where the individual inside the bunny costume directed the leader of the free world on where to go.

“Do you remember when the bunny took Joe Biden out?” Trump asked the press. “He’s not taking Trump out.”

WATCH: Easter Bunny Redirects Biden After He Mentions Afghanistan:

Before heading back to the Oval Office after the festivities, the president performed his trademark dance to the crowd’s joy.