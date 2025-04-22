Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a memorandum, exclusively shared with Breitbart News, which is aimed at preventing the mutilation of children in the United States through gender-reassignment surgery and holds accountable medical practitioners who “exploit and mutilate” children.

In the memo to Department of Justice (DOJ) employees, Bondi cast blame on former President Joe Biden and the Biden-Harris administration for “the medical community’s fraud and exploitation of parents and children who have fallen prey to radical gender ideology.” Bondi noted how Biden had “advanced” the transgender agenda by “hosting transgender activist influencers like Dylan Mulvaney” and appointing Rachel Levine as the former Health and Human Services (HHS) assistant secretary.

Bondi continued to note that President Donald Trump, in comparison, “has put a stop” to the promotion of gender-reassignment surgeries, especially among children, and has issued an executive order titled “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation.”

“The Biden administration bears enormous responsibility for the medical community’s fraud and exploitation of parents and children who have fallen prey to radical gender ideology,” Bondi said in the memo. “President Biden personally advanced the agenda by hosting transgender activist influencers like Dylan Mulvaney at the White House, opposing state-level bans on gender-affirming care for minors, threatening legal action against Medicaid and Obamacare providers who fail to offer such care, and appointing Rachel Levine – a leading transgender activist who personally identifies as transgender – to serve as Assistant Secretary for Health.”

The memo continued: “Pursuant to the President’s directive, I am issuing the following guidance to all Department of Justice employees to enforce rigorous protections and hold accountable those who prey on vulnerable children and their parents.”

Bondi continued to note that the DOJ would enforce “laws outlawing female genital mutilation,” investigate “violations of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and False Claims Act,” and would be “promoting new legislation protecting children.”

“The Department of Justice will not sit idly by while doctors, motivated by ideology, profits, or both, exploit and mutilate our children. Under my watch, the Department will act decisively to protect our children and hold accountable those who mutilate them under the guise of care,” Bondi’s memo continued. “I am putting medical practitioners, hospitals, and clinics on notice: In the United States, it is a felony to perform, attempt to perform, or conspire to perform female genital mutilation (‘FGM’) on any person under the age of 18. That crime carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years per count.”

“The Department of Justice will investigate and hold accountable medical providers and pharmaceutical companies that mislead the public about the long-term side effects of chemical and surgical mutilations,” the memo added, noting that the DOJ is “directing the Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch to undertake appropriate investigations of any violations of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by manufacturers and distributors engaged in misbranding by making false claims about the on- or off-label use of puberty blockers, sex hormones, or any other drug used to facilitate a child’s so-called ‘gender transition.'”

“I have instructed the Office of Legislative Affairs (‘OLA’) to draft legislation creating a private right of action for children and the parents of children whose healthy body parts have been damaged by medical professionals through chemical and surgical mutilation,” the memo added. “The proposed legislation will establish a long statute of limitations and retroactive liability, so that no one providing such ‘treatment’ will escape liability.”

Breitbart News’s Lowell Cauffiel reported that the Trump administration had directed scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to “study the dark side of gender transition.”

In January, days after his inauguration, Trump issued and executive order, “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation,” which states that the U.S. “will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another.”

The executive order defines a “child” or “children” to be individuals “under 19 years of age.”