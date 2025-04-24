President Donald J. Trump issued a solemn proclamation marking the Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust, honoring the memory of six million Jews murdered, while sharply rebuking “leftist, anti-American colleges and universities” for fueling the resurgence of antisemitism in the United States.

On Wednesday, Holocaust Remembrance Day, the White House published a proclamation signed by President Trump designating this week as a time for Americans to reflect on the Holocaust and recommit to fighting hatred. The statement comes in the wake of heightened anti-Jewish rhetoric and violence in the United States, especially after Hamas’ October 7 terror attack on Israel.

“We honor the blessed memories of the six million Jewish men, women, and children who were viciously slaughtered by the genocidal Nazi regime and their collaborators,” Trump declared, while also recognizing other victims.

“We also remember the Roma and Sinti, peoples of Slavic and Polish ancestry, persons with disabilities, Soviet prisoners of war, Jehovah’s Witnesses, persons targeted based on their sexual orientation, and countless other innocent victims of this tragedy,” he stated.

He highlighted the enduring relevance of this history amid current events, stating, “The poison of anti-Semitism tragically still exists.”

The president emphasized the importance of Holocaust education and survivor testimony, noting the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation earlier this year.

“During these Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust, we once again honor every Holocaust survivor who has imparted their wisdom to younger generations,” he stated. “Today and every day, we commit to preserving their stories.”

He also underscored America’s role in supporting the Jewish people and the modern State of Israel, which “rose from the ashes” of the Holocaust.

In response to surging antisemitic incidents on U.S. soil, President Trump reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting Jewish Americans. Citing a new Executive Order, he directed the federal government to leverage “all available and appropriate legal tools” against antisemitic discrimination and harassment, including immigration consequences for foreign nationals who incite hate.

The proclamation also directly criticized “leftist, anti-American colleges and universities” as centers of unchecked antisemitic sentiment, vowing swift investigations and enforcement against such behavior. The move aligns with broader conservative concerns about rising intolerance and radical activism on campuses.

“We declare that never again means now,” the president concluded, as he called on Americans to mark the period through “appropriate study, prayers, and commemoration” and to ensure that the memory of the Holocaust remains a guiding force for justice and vigilance.

The proclamation comes as anti-American and anti-Israel leftist activism has surged across college campuses nationwide, fueling a climate of antisemitism and leaving Jewish students fearing for their safety.