Protesters stormed the stage during an event in Brooklyn Wednesday evening with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), who is running for New York City mayor.

Video footage shows several people in the crowd climb onto the stage at the Black Agenda’s Democratic mayor forum at Medger Evers College, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Cuomo, who resigned from his position as governor in 2021 after several scandals, was talking about public safety when the demonstrators decided it was time to disrupt. New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers moved the protesters outside but not before their voices were heard.

“You sick freak!” one person is heard yelling, while another individual shouts, “Fuck you, Cuomo!”

The demonstrators try to hold up a sign as numerous people in the audience get to their feet. Cuomo, however, remains sitting in his seat and holding his microphone as the scene around him grows tense.

“Cuomo lied, New Yorkers died!” another person screams at him:

Additional video footage shows a closer view of the incident. At one point, a man approaches the stage and speaks to Cuomo. The former governor then gets to his feet and shakes the man’s hand before taking his seat again:

The Post article noted, “The ex-governor has been fiercely criticized over his administration’s disastrous March 2020 decision to send infected COVID-19 patients into nursing homes — which resulted in as many as 15,000 deaths — during the worst period of the killer pandemic.”

Cuomo announced in early March that he is running for mayor of New York City. His announcement came after numerous sexual harassment accusations, according to the Associated Press (AP):

In a 17-minute video, Cuomo pitched himself as an accomplished moderate who can save a city he described as threatening and “out of control,” and is capable of navigating the delicate balance between working with Republican President Donald Trump and fighting him, when necessary. “I am not saying this is going to be easy. It won’t be easy, but I know we can turn the city around, and I believe I can help,” he said.

HBO comedian and TV host Bill Maher recently shared his thoughts on Cuomo, stating, “I don’t think he’s going to get past the nursing home thing. Politics is a highwire act. One boner decision can make people go, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t trust that guy’s judgment.’ Or they don’t. I don’t know what the f*** will happen.”